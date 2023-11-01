Free Online UDP Proxy Checker
Check UDP support, latency, and packet loss for your SOCKS5 proxies — free, no signup needed.
Test SOCKS5 UDP before gaming, VoIP, or WebRTC
Paste your SOCKS5 proxies and see which ones actually support UDP — with round-trip time, packet loss, port stability, and long-session survival. Free, no signup, nothing to install.
What each test level checks
- L1 — UDP availabilitySOCKS5 UDP ASSOCIATE handshake and echo round-trip through our server.
- L2 — Session qualityPacket loss, reorder, duplicate rate, and jitter over a short burst.
- L3 — Port stabilityWhether the relay port stays stable, partially shifts, or keeps rebinding.
- L4 — Session timeoutIdle survival at 60s, 120s, and 300s — for long-lived UDP sessions.
- Filters & exportShow only UDP-supported proxies; download results as TXT or CSV.
- SOCKS5 only. Paste as host:port, host:port:user:pass, or socks5://user:pass@host:port — HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS4 are marked unsupported.
- Presets: Quick (~L1), Gaming (L1–L3), or Full (all levels). Level 4 is slow — up to 5+ minutes per proxy.
- Limits: up to 50 proxies per run (10 when Level 4 is enabled).
How to use it
- Paste SOCKS5 proxies into the field above — one entry per line, in any supported format.
- Pick levels or a preset, then click Run UDP check. Results stream in row by row.
- Filter and export. Keep only UDP-supported proxies, then download TXT or CSV.
Because UDP support is a separate feature, not a given. Common reasons: the proxy server has UDP ASSOCIATE disabled in its config, a firewall or NAT in front of the server blocks UDP, or the provider simply doesn't offer UDP relay. A proxy can work perfectly over TCP and still fail every UDP level — that's exactly what this checker is for.
Quick (L1) just confirms UDP works — use it to filter a large list. Gaming (L1–L3) adds packet loss, jitter, and port stability — enough for online games. Full (all levels) also tests idle survival at 60, 120, and 300 seconds — pick it for VoIP, WebRTC, and other long-lived sessions. Level 4 is slow (up to 5+ minutes per proxy), so run it on a shortlist, not the whole pool.
As a rule of thumb: round-trip time under 50–80 ms, packet loss under 1%, low jitter, and a stable relay port. If the port keeps rebinding or packets arrive out of order, expect rubber-banding in games and dropouts in calls.
Some proxies assign a new relay port for each UDP session or rebind it mid-session, usually because of NAT on the server side. Short exchanges survive this fine, but long-lived sessions — a game match or a call — break every time the port shifts. That's what Level 3 catches.
Online games, VoIP, video calls (WebRTC), live streaming, and anything built on QUIC/HTTP-3. Regular web scraping and browsing run over TCP — for those, use our TCP proxy checker instead.
Up to 50 proxies per run (10 when Level 4 is enabled). All tests run from a dedicated server on our end (located in the US), never from your browser — your own IP and device aren't used. We don't see your lists and keep no logs of them.
Build your proxy plan.
Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.
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Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.
Reviews
I recently purchased shared datacenter proxies from FineProxy, and let me just say, they solved all my problems. The fastest proxies I have used, and at the rate they're selling them, they're truly a steal. I would recommend this proxy service to any user. Thanks for saving me a headache FineProxy.
recently tried their proxies everything went well but support was only online half the time more like 9 to 5 support rather then 24/7 even chat bot may feel like its offline at a certain point feels a bit off but proxies sure do make up for them fresh and clean each time i have bought thus far
We have used fineproxy for 2 years. The unlimited bandwidth and connection is just amazing and stable. Strongly Recommend.