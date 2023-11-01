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Free Online UDP Proxy Checker

Check UDP support, latency, and packet loss for your SOCKS5 proxies — free, no signup needed.

Test SOCKS5 UDP before gaming, VoIP, or WebRTC

Paste your SOCKS5 proxies and see which ones actually support UDP — with round-trip time, packet loss, port stability, and long-session survival. Free, no signup, nothing to install.

What each test level checks

  • L1 — UDP availabilitySOCKS5 UDP ASSOCIATE handshake and echo round-trip through our server.
  • L2 — Session qualityPacket loss, reorder, duplicate rate, and jitter over a short burst.
  • L3 — Port stabilityWhether the relay port stays stable, partially shifts, or keeps rebinding.
  • L4 — Session timeoutIdle survival at 60s, 120s, and 300s — for long-lived UDP sessions.
  • Filters & exportShow only UDP-supported proxies; download results as TXT or CSV.
  • SOCKS5 only. Paste as host:port, host:port:user:pass, or socks5://user:pass@host:port — HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS4 are marked unsupported.
  • Presets: Quick (~L1), Gaming (L1–L3), or Full (all levels). Level 4 is slow — up to 5+ minutes per proxy.
  • Limits: up to 50 proxies per run (10 when Level 4 is enabled).

How to use it

  1. Paste SOCKS5 proxies into the field above — one entry per line, in any supported format.
  2. Pick levels or a preset, then click Run UDP check. Results stream in row by row.
  3. Filter and export. Keep only UDP-supported proxies, then download TXT or CSV.
TCP Proxy Checker

Build your proxy plan.

Build a plan around your exact workload. Choose the proxy type, locations, IP volume, billing term, and optional UDP support—the price updates instantly.

CountryNumber of IPs
UDP support
Off

Adds 50% to the base plan price. Works over SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) — for gaming, VoIP, and streaming.

Several countries in one package, extra whitelist IPs or connections?Build it in the dashboard

Reviews

I recently purchased shared datacenter proxies from FineProxy, and let me just say, they solved all my problems. The fastest proxies I have used, and at the rate they're selling them, they're truly a steal. I would recommend this proxy service to any user. Thanks for saving me a headache FineProxy.

Andrew I
SaasHubSource

recently tried their proxies everything went well but support was only online half the time more like 9 to 5 support rather then 24/7 even chat bot may feel like its offline at a certain point feels a bit off but proxies sure do make up for them fresh and clean each time i have bought thus far

ruvaidjamil2017
Norton Safe WebSource

We have used fineproxy for 2 years. The unlimited bandwidth and connection is just amazing and stable. Strongly Recommend.

David Rhodes
TrustpilotSource
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