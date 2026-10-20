How to set up a proxy on Steam Deck

Steam Deck has two modes, and each handles proxies differently. Pick the part that fits your task: Steam store, downloads and updates: the Game Mode HTTP proxy, steps 1–4.

the Game Mode HTTP proxy, steps 1–4. Browsing in Desktop Mode: Firefox or the KDE system proxy, steps 5–6.

Firefox or the KDE system proxy, steps 5–6. All traffic, including online games: a Decky plugin with SOCKS5, steps 7–11. Games mostly use UDP, which an HTTP proxy can't carry, so this is the only route that works for them. Whichever route you choose, start by checking which port to use. The steps below match SteamOS 3.8, the stable version in October 2026.

Which FineProxy port to use

Your proxy IP address, login and password are in your active service in the FineProxy dashboard. The port depends on the protocol and on how the proxy checks who you are: HTTP with login and password: port 8080.

port 8080. HTTP with IP allowlist: port 8085.

port 8085. SOCKS5 with login and password: port 1080.

port 1080. SOCKS5 with IP allowlist: port 1085. Neither the Game Mode proxy nor KDE has fields for a login and password, so for them use port 8085 and add your public IP address to the allowlist. That address belongs to the network you're connected to, so it changes when you take the Deck elsewhere, and you'll need to update the allowlist each time. The Decky plugin accepts a login and password, which means port 1080 works there from any network.

Steam's Subscriber Agreement forbids using an IP proxy to disguise where you live, whether to reach content meant for another region or to buy at another country's prices, and Valve may close accounts that do it. Your store country follows your payment method rather than your IP address, so a proxy won't change prices anyway. Use it for a better route to servers, privacy on public Wi-Fi or networks that require a proxy.

Game Mode: Steam's built-in HTTP proxy

Step 1 Add your IP address to the allowlist Connect the Steam Deck to the network you'll use it on. Open the FineProxy dashboard on any device connected to the same network, go to your active service and add the current IP address to the allowlist. Every device behind the same router shares that address, so a phone or laptop works just as well as the Deck.

Step 2 Open the proxy settings Press the STEAM button and open Settings → Internet. Scroll to the very bottom of the page, open Advanced settings and select the HTTP proxy option.

Step 3 Enter the proxy Switch the proxy to manual mode and enter the FineProxy IP address as the address and 8085 as the port. If there's an option to skip the proxy for local addresses, leave it on, so the Deck still sees devices on your home network. Then save the settings.

Step 4 Restart and check the setting Steam reads the proxy setting when it starts, so it only takes effect after a restart. Press the STEAM button, open Power and choose Restart. After the restart, open the proxy settings again and make sure the values are still there. Some users find that the setting falls back to no proxy, and if that happens, enter it again and restart once more. The Game Mode proxy covers the Steam store and community pages, game downloads and SteamOS updates. Games still connect directly, and Decky Loader plugins ignore this setting too.

Desktop Mode: browsers and the KDE system proxy

To switch, press the STEAM button, open Power and choose Switch to Desktop. Settings made here don't affect Game Mode, and the other way round.

Step 5 Set up Firefox Firefox on the Steam Deck keeps its own proxy settings. Open Settings → Privacy & Security, find the connection settings and click Configure proxy. In versions before 152, the same button is at the bottom of the General page. Choose Manual proxy configuration. For an HTTP proxy, enter the IP address and port 8080 and tick Also use this proxy for HTTPS. Firefox will ask for your login and password on the first page you open. For SOCKS5, leave the HTTP fields empty, enter the IP address and port 1085 in SOCKS Host, choose SOCKS v5 and tick Proxy DNS when using SOCKS v5. Firefox can't send a login over SOCKS5, so this port needs the IP allowlist from step 1.

Step 6 Set the KDE system proxy Open System Settings → Wi-Fi & Internet → Proxy and choose Use manually specified proxy configuration. Enter the FineProxy IP address and port 8085 in the HTTP and HTTPS fields, or tick Use this proxy server for all protocols, then click Apply. KDE apps and browsers that follow system settings, such as Chrome, will use this proxy. The Steam client doesn't, so for Steam use the Game Mode setting from steps 2–4.

All traffic, including games: a Decky plugin with SOCKS5

Online games mostly use UDP, which an HTTP proxy can't carry. To send them through the proxy, you need a client that creates a virtual network interface (TUN) and forwards all traffic, UDP included, to a SOCKS5 proxy. On the Steam Deck the most practical option is Decky Clash, a plugin for the Decky Loader that runs the Mihomo core and is controlled from Game Mode. Both are third-party open-source projects, not made by Valve or FineProxy.

Step 7 Set a sudo password The Deck has no password by default, but the installer needs one. Switch to Desktop Mode, open Konsole and run passwd. Choose a password and keep it somewhere safe, because Desktop Mode tools will ask for it again.

Step 8 Install Decky Loader In Konsole, run the official installer with the command below and choose the release version when asked. When it finishes, switch back to Game Mode.

shell curl -L https://github.com/SteamDeckHomebrew/decky-installer/releases/latest/download/install_release.sh | sh

Step 9 Install Decky Clash In Game Mode, press the … button to open the Quick Access menu, go to the Decky tab with the plug icon and open the plugin store. Find Decky Clash and install it.

Step 10 Create the proxy config Switch to Desktop Mode and create a text file named fineproxy.yaml in your home folder (/home/deck), for example in the Kate editor. Paste the config below and replace the address, login and password with the data from your FineProxy service. Indent with spaces, not tabs. The udp: true line lets game traffic through the proxy, and the tun block makes the plugin route the whole system rather than only apps that support proxies.

yaml mixed-port: 7890 mode: rule proxies: - name: fineproxy type: socks5 server: 203.0.113.10 # your proxy IP port: 1080 username: your-login password: your-password udp: true proxy-groups: - name: PROXY type: select proxies: - fineproxy rules: - MATCH,PROXY tun: enable: true stack: mixed auto-route: true auto-detect-interface: true

Step 11 Import the config and turn it on Return to Game Mode and open Decky Clash. Add a new subscription (that's what the plugin calls config files) with the address file:///home/deck/fineproxy.yaml, select it and turn the plugin on. Open any IP-checking site in a browser to confirm that it shows your FineProxy address. If you don't want large game downloads to use up proxy traffic, turn on the plugin's option to skip the proxy for Steam downloads.

SteamOS updates occasionally remove Decky Loader. If the Decky tab disappears after an update, run the installer from step 8 again. Your plugins and their settings stay in your home folder, so you won't have to set Decky Clash up from scratch.

If something doesn't work