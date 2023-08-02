We’ve all been there — happily scrolling through Instagram when the dreaded “feedback_required” error suddenly appears. It’s frustrating, confusing, and can bring your Instagram experience to a halt. But fear not — such errors are common on social media platforms, especially when using third-party tools or automation. In this blog post, we’ll shed light on the “feedback_required” Instagram error, explore how using a proxy for Instagram can help reduce such issues, and share practical tips to fix and prevent it going forward.

What does “feedback required” mean on Instagram login?#

In simple terms, the “feedback_required” Instagram error occurs when Instagram’s anti-bot safety system is triggered. It’s an automatic response that flags accounts that might be acting like bots, even though real users can encounter this error as well. The triggers for this error can vary, such as excessive use of hashtags, engaging in spam-like behavior, or rapidly performing actions.

How to Fix the “Feedback Required” Error?#

When faced with the “feedback_required” error on Instagram, there are some steps you can take to resolve it:

Check Instagram’s Server Status: Before making any changes, ensure that Instagram’s servers are functioning properly. You can use dedicated websites to check the status. Change Network Connection: Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data to see if the error persists. Sometimes, a different network connection can resolve the issue. Clear Cache Data: Clearing your cache data (also known as the “Offload App” action on iOS) can help in refreshing the app and resolving glitches. Update Instagram App: Uninstall your current Instagram app and install the latest version available on the Google Play Store or App Store. An updated app might have bug fixes.

How Long Does the “Feedback Required” Error Last?#

Error “feedback_required” on Instagram is usually temporary and can last anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours, or in some cases, up to 24 hours. The duration depends on the reason for triggering the error.

Ways to Prevent the “Feedback Required” Error#

Waiting for the error to lift is not ideal; here are some preventive measures to avoid encountering the “feedback_required” error in the future:

Review Automation Tools: If using bots or automation tools, ensure they are up-to-date and in line with Instagram’s guidelines. Slow Down Activity: Space out your actions on the app, like liking, following, commenting, to appear less suspicious to Instagram. Use Proxies: Employ proxies to prevent your IP address from being flagged. This makes it harder for Instagram to detect suspicious activity.

Tips for Automation Users#

If you use automation tools, consider these strategies to mimic human behavior and evade detection:

Interaction Patterns : Imitate average user behavior by avoiding spam-like actions and pausing between activities.

: Imitate average user behavior by avoiding spam-like actions and pausing between activities. Adjust Automation Volume : Set realistic limits on the number of actions your bot performs within a given time frame.

: Set realistic limits on the number of actions your bot performs within a given time frame. Timing : Spread out actions over a more extended period instead of performing them rapidly.

: Spread out actions over a more extended period instead of performing them rapidly. Content Selection : Be selective about the content your bot interacts with, based on interests and engagement rates.

: Be selective about the content your bot interacts with, based on interests and engagement rates. Avoid Repetition : Randomize actions to avoid performing the same ones repeatedly.

: Randomize actions to avoid performing the same ones repeatedly. User Agents : Use different user agents for each account to make it challenging for Instagram to identify automation.

: Use different user agents for each account to make it challenging for Instagram to identify automation. Use Session Cookies : Incorporate session cookies into your bot to prevent errors and ensure legit account authentication.

: Incorporate session cookies into your bot to prevent errors and ensure legit account authentication. IP Addresses : Use various IP addresses for multiple accounts to avoid detection.

: Use various IP addresses for multiple accounts to avoid detection. Use Instagram’s API: If possible, use the official Instagram API for better compatibility and avoidance of bot detection.

Stay Informed and Adhere to Guidelines#

As Instagram’s rules and algorithms change, staying informed about the latest guidelines can help prevent the Instagram error “feedback_required”. Adapting to restrictions and changes can ensure a smoother experience on the platform.

The Instagram “feedback_required” error on Instagram can be a temporary roadblock, but with the right fixes and preventive measures, you can minimize its occurrence. By mimicking human behavior and using proxies or the official Instagram API, you can navigate the platform smoothly and avoid disruptions.

So, the next time you face the “feedback_required” Instagram error, remember these tips and techniques to get back on track swiftly.