Selenium 및 Python을 사용하여 웹 스크래핑 또는 자동화 작업을 수행할 때 IP 금지를 방지하고 데이터 수집 효율성을 높이려면 프록시를 사용하는 것이 필수적일 수 있습니다. 이 기사에서는 Python을 사용하여 Selenium에서 프록시를 설정하고 사용하는 방법을 안내합니다.

Selenium이란 무엇이고 프록시를 왜 사용할까?#

Selenium 웹 브라우저 자동화를 위한 강력한 도구로, 웹 스크래핑과 웹 애플리케이션 테스트에 자주 사용됩니다. 프록시 최종 사용자와 그들이 브라우징하는 웹사이트 사이의 중개 서버로, IP 주소를 마스킹하고 요청 로드를 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다.

Selenium과 프록시 설정#

코드를 시작하기 전에 필요한 도구가 설치되어 있는지 확인하세요:

Python

Selenium ( pip install selenium )

) 웹 브라우저 드라이버 (예: Chrome용 ChromeDriver 또는 Firefox용 GeckoDriver)

Selenium에서 프록시 사용 단계별 가이드#

1. 프록시로 Chrome 설정하기#

프록시 서버를 사용하도록 Chrome을 구성하려면 Selenium에서 원하는 기능을 설정해야 합니다.

from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.chrome.service import Service from webdriver_manager.chrome import ChromeDriverManager # Specify proxy details proxy = "your_proxy_ip:port" # Set up Chrome options chrome_options = webdriver.ChromeOptions() chrome_options.add_argument( f '--proxy-server= { proxy } ' ) # Initialize WebDriver driver = webdriver.Chrome( service = Service(ChromeDriverManager().install()), options = chrome_options) # Open a website to verify the proxy driver.get( "http://whatismyipaddress.com" ) # Close the browser driver.quit()

인증 방식 프록시#

프록시에 인증이 필요한 경우 다음을 사용할 수 있습니다 Proxy 클래스(다음 출처) selenium.webdriver.common.proxy .

from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.common.proxy import Proxy, ProxyType from selenium.webdriver.chrome.service import Service from webdriver_manager.chrome import ChromeDriverManager # Proxy settings proxy = Proxy() proxy.proxy_type = ProxyType. MANUAL proxy.http_proxy = "your_proxy_ip:port" proxy.ssl_proxy = "your_proxy_ip:port" proxy.add_argument( '--proxy-auth=user:password' ) capabilities = webdriver.DesiredCapabilities. CHROME proxy.add_to_capabilities(capabilities) # Initialize WebDriver driver = webdriver.Chrome( service = Service(ChromeDriverManager().install()), desired_capabilities = capabilities) # Open a website to verify the proxy driver.get( "http://whatismyipaddress.com" ) # Close the browser driver.quit()

Firefox에서 프록시 사용하기#

Firefox가 프록시를 사용하도록 구성하려면 Firefox 프로필 설정을 수정하세요.

from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.firefox.service import Service from webdriver_manager.firefox import GeckoDriverManager # Proxy details proxy_ip = "your_proxy_ip" proxy_port = "port" # Set up Firefox profile profile = webdriver.FirefoxProfile() profile.set_preference( "network.proxy.type" , 1 ) profile.set_preference( "network.proxy.http" , proxy_ip) profile.set_preference( "network.proxy.http_port" , int (proxy_port)) profile.set_preference( "network.proxy.ssl" , proxy_ip) profile.set_preference( "network.proxy.ssl_port" , int (proxy_port)) # Initialize WebDriver driver = webdriver.Firefox( service = Service(GeckoDriverManager().install()), firefox_profile = profile) # Open a website to verify the proxy driver.get( "http://whatismyipaddress.com" ) # Close the browser driver.quit()

일반적인 문제 해결#

프록시 인증: 프록시에 로그인이 필요한 경우 자격 증명이 올바르게 설정되었는지 확인하세요.

IP 차단: 일부 웹사이트에서는 여전히 프록시를 차단할 수 있습니다. 이 문제를 완화하려면 주거용 또는 순환 프록시를 사용하십시오.

Selenium 및 Python과 함께 프록시를 사용하면 IP 제한을 우회하고 웹 스크래핑 프로젝트를 향상시킬 수 있습니다. Chrome 또는 Firefox를 사용하든, 프록시 설정에는 브라우저 옵션 및 기능을 구성하여 트래픽을 프록시 서버를 통해 라우팅하는 것이 포함됩니다.

브라우저 설정 방법 인증 코드 스니펫 사용 가능 Chrome ChromeOptions 예 예 Firefox Firefox프로필 예 예

이 단계를 따르면 스크래핑 작업이 중단 없이 효율적으로 진행될 수 있습니다. 질문이나 향후 튜토리얼에 대한 아이디어가 있으시면 편하게 댓글을 남겨주세요!