使用 Selenium 和 Python 进行网页抓取或自动化时，使用代理对于避免 IP 禁令和提高数据收集效率至关重要。本文将指导您在 Selenium 中使用 Python 设置和使用代理。

什么是 Selenium 以及为什么使用代理？#

Selenium 是一个强大的自动化网络浏览器工具，常用于网络抓取和测试网络应用程序。 代理 是将最终用户与他们浏览的网站分开的中介服务器，有助于掩盖 IP 地址和管理请求负载。

使用代理设置 Selenium#

在深入代码之前，请确保已安装必要的工具：

Python

硒（ pip install selenium )

) 网络浏览器驱动程序（例如，Chrome 的 ChromeDriver 或 Firefox 的 GeckoDriver）

在 Selenium 中使用代理的分步指南#

1. 使用代理设置 Chrome#

要配置 Chrome 使用代理服务器，您需要在 Selenium 中设置所需的功能。

from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.chrome.service import Service from webdriver_manager.chrome import ChromeDriverManager # Specify proxy details proxy = "your_proxy_ip:port" # Set up Chrome options chrome_options = webdriver.ChromeOptions() chrome_options.add_argument( f '--proxy-server= { proxy } ' ) # Initialize WebDriver driver = webdriver.Chrome( service = Service(ChromeDriverManager().install()), options = chrome_options) # Open a website to verify the proxy driver.get( "http://whatismyipaddress.com" ) # Close the browser driver.quit()

如果您的代理需要身份验证，您可以使用 Proxy 来自的类 selenium.webdriver.common.proxy .

from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.common.proxy import Proxy, ProxyType from selenium.webdriver.chrome.service import Service from webdriver_manager.chrome import ChromeDriverManager # Proxy settings proxy = Proxy() proxy.proxy_type = ProxyType. MANUAL proxy.http_proxy = "your_proxy_ip:port" proxy.ssl_proxy = "your_proxy_ip:port" proxy.add_argument( '--proxy-auth=user:password' ) capabilities = webdriver.DesiredCapabilities. CHROME proxy.add_to_capabilities(capabilities) # Initialize WebDriver driver = webdriver.Chrome( service = Service(ChromeDriverManager().install()), desired_capabilities = capabilities) # Open a website to verify the proxy driver.get( "http://whatismyipaddress.com" ) # Close the browser driver.quit()

要配置 Firefox 使用代理，请修改 Firefox 配置文件设置。

from selenium import webdriver from selenium.webdriver.firefox.service import Service from webdriver_manager.firefox import GeckoDriverManager # Proxy details proxy_ip = "your_proxy_ip" proxy_port = "port" # Set up Firefox profile profile = webdriver.FirefoxProfile() profile.set_preference( "network.proxy.type" , 1 ) profile.set_preference( "network.proxy.http" , proxy_ip) profile.set_preference( "network.proxy.http_port" , int (proxy_port)) profile.set_preference( "network.proxy.ssl" , proxy_ip) profile.set_preference( "network.proxy.ssl_port" , int (proxy_port)) # Initialize WebDriver driver = webdriver.Firefox( service = Service(GeckoDriverManager().install()), firefox_profile = profile) # Open a website to verify the proxy driver.get( "http://whatismyipaddress.com" ) # Close the browser driver.quit()

代理身份验证： 如果您的代理需要登录，请确保凭据设置正确。

IP封锁： 某些网站可能仍会阻止代理。使用住宅代理或轮换代理可缓解此问题。

使用 Selenium 和 Python 的代理可以帮助您绕过 IP 限制并增强您的网络抓取项目。无论使用 Chrome 还是 Firefox，设置代理都涉及配置浏览器选项和功能以通过代理服务器路由流量。

浏览器 设置方法 身份验证 可用的代码片段 Chrome Chrome选项 是 是 Firefox Firefox个人资料 是 是

通过遵循这些步骤，您可以确保您的抓取活动保持不间断和高效。如果您对未来的教程有任何疑问或想法，请随时发表评论！