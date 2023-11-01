Nota bene: I proxy elencati di seguito sono non i nostri proxy server premium. Questo è un lista pubblica gratuita raccolti da fonti aperte, utili per test o per uso di base.

Stesso prodotto, prezzo diverso — ecco perché i proxy EU contano

L'IVA sui servizi digitali va dal 17% in Lussemburgo al 27% in Ungheria. Stesso abbonamento, stesso SaaS — prezzo finale diverso a seconda del paese da cui navigate. Un proxy europeo dalla Germania vi mostra il prezzo con IVA al 19%. Uno dalla Finlandia mostra il 25,5% (aumentata a settembre 2024). Le aziende che fanno price intelligence in tutta l'EU hanno bisogno di IP da più paesi — non un singolo IP «europeo», ma accesso mirato paese per paese.

Non si tratta solo di IVA. Compagnie aeree, hotel, autonoleggi e software adeguano tutti i prezzi in base alla geolocalizzazione. Un IP francese vede risultati diversi su Booking.com rispetto a uno polacco. Amazon.de, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it — tre cataloghi separati, tre strutture di prezzo, tre insiemi di venditori.

Monitorare tutto da un singolo IP extra-EU vi restituisce la versione «turista». Il Regolamento sulla Portabilità dell»EU (2017) consente ai residenti di accedere agli abbonamenti streaming oltre confine — ma gli utenti extra-EU vengono bloccati del tutto, e i cataloghi specifici per paese (Netflix DE vs Netflix FR) richiedono comunque l'IP corretto.

GDPR e scraping: cosa si può e cosa non si può fare

La disponibilità pubblica non equivale al consenso per lo scraping. Ai sensi del GDPR, è necessaria una base giuridica: il “legittimo interesse” richiede un test documentato in tre fasi: finalità, necessità e bilanciamento con i diritti alla privacy. I dati personali ai sensi del GDPR includono nomi, email, nomi utente, foto e indirizzi IP. La CNIL francese ha sanzionato aziende per aver effettuato scraping di dati pubblicati pubblicamente.

Rischio basso: prezzi dei prodotti, disponibilità di magazzino, elenchi di attività pubbliche, annunci di lavoro. Zona grigia: qualsiasi dato associato a identificativi personali. Un proxy server nell’UE non modifica il quadro giuridico, ma cambia ciò che si visualizza: prezzi, disponibilità e contenuti variano in base al Paese. Per la verifica degli annunci e il monitoraggio della conformità, è necessario vedere ciò che vede un utente locale, inclusi i banner di consenso ai cookie. Solo il 15% dei siti web dell’UE dispone di interfacce di consenso minimamente conformi (ricerca 2025 su 31 Paesi). Verificarlo in diversi mercati richiede IP da ciascun Paese.

E-commerce europeo: sistemi anti-bot specifici per Paese

Allegro (Polonia) blocca immediatamente gli IP datacenter — servono IP ISP o residenziali polacchi. Zalando, Otto, Bol.com applicano protezioni simili con geo-restrizioni aggiuntive. Ogni marketplace ha il proprio WAF, limiti di frequenza e rendering JavaScript. Fare scraping su Allegro da un IP datacenter tedesco non restituisce alcun risultato.