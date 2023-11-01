NOVITÀ! |Una sola chiamata API, dati puliti in risposta. Nessuno scraper necessario.Ottieni 10.000 token gratuiti →

Proxy UE

Proxy static IPv4 per l'Europa affidabili — HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS4/5, 99,9% uptime, traffico illimitato

Configura il piano →Proxy per 48 ore
Senza limitiNessun costo per GB
AMD EPYCHardware server di ultima generazione
Fino a 80 GbpsUplink per server
REST + MCPProvisioning e gestione tramite API

Create il vostro piano proxy.

Configura un piano adatto al tuo workload. Scegli il tipo di proxy, le posizioni, il numero di IP, il periodo di fatturazione e il supporto UDP opzionale: il prezzo si aggiorna immediatamente.

PaeseNumero di IP
Supporto UDP
Disattivato

Aggiunge il 50% al prezzo base del piano. Funziona tramite SOCKS5 (UDP ASSOCIATE) per gaming, VoIP e streaming.

Più paesi in un unico pacchetto, IP aggiuntivi in whitelist o più connessioni?Configura nella dashboard

Quattro modi per acquistare proxy.
Uno adatto a questo workload.

Tutti gli indirizzi FineProxy usano IPv4. I proxy datacenter, dedicati e ISP restano statici per l’intera durata del piano; i proxy a rotazione cambiano a ogni richiesta. I piani statici includono traffico illimitato. L’opzione evidenziata corrisponde al caso d’uso principale di questa pagina: Pacchetto datacenter.

Consigliato quiPacchetto datacenterVenduto in blocchi, condivisoDedicatiPersonali, a partire da un singolo IPISPIndirizzi statici registrati da ISPRotantiFatturati in crediti API
Ideale perBot e monitoraggio su larga scalaPer attività senza account persistente.Sessioni account di lunga durataUn indirizzo per profilo, usato solo da voi.Destinazioni che valutano l’ASNRegistrati presso un provider Internet.Raccolta dati, non accountUna sessione persistente non dovrebbe cambiare indirizzo.
Persone per indirizzoFino a 5La reputazione dipende in parte dagli altri utenti.1 — voiNessun altro lo usa per l’intero periodo.Fino a 5Pool condiviso
Affidabilità sulla piattaformaStandardASN datacenterAlta — esclusivoAlta — registrato da ISPVaria in base al pool
Prezzo da$12 / 100 IPs$0,12 per indirizzo al mese$12 / 100 IPsAcquistate esattamente ciò che serve.$30 / 100 IPs$0,30 per indirizzo al mese$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits
Ordine minimo100 IP1 IP100 IP2,5 mln di crediti
Durata dell’indirizzoStatico per il periodoStatico per il periodoStatico per il periodoCambia a ogni richiesta
BandaSenza limitiSenza limitiSenza limitiCreditiFatturati per richiesta, non per gigabyte.
UDP / chiamate vocaliComponente aggiuntivo opzionaleComponente aggiuntivo opzionaleComponente aggiuntivo opzionaleNon disponibile
ProtocolliHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, SOCKS5
AutenticazioneAllowlist IPÈ possibile aggiungere login e password.Allowlist IPÈ possibile aggiungere login e password.Allowlist IPÈ possibile aggiungere login e password.Chiave API
Vedi i pianiVedi i piani dedicatiVedi i piani ISPVedi i piani
Consigliato qui

Pacchetto datacenter

Venduto in blocchi, condiviso

Ideale per

Bot e monitoraggio su larga scalaPer attività senza account persistente.

Persone per indirizzo

Fino a 5La reputazione dipende in parte dagli altri utenti.

Affidabilità sulla piattaforma

StandardASN datacenter

Prezzo da

$12 / 100 IPs$0,12 per indirizzo al mese

Ordine minimo

100 IP

Durata dell’indirizzo

Statico per il periodo

Banda

Senza limiti

UDP / chiamate vocali

Componente aggiuntivo opzionale

Protocolli

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Autenticazione

Allowlist IPÈ possibile aggiungere login e password.

Vedi i piani

Dedicati

Personali, a partire da un singolo IP

Ideale per

Sessioni account di lunga durataUn indirizzo per profilo, usato solo da voi.

Persone per indirizzo

1 — voiNessun altro lo usa per l’intero periodo.

Affidabilità sulla piattaforma

Alta — esclusivo

Prezzo da

$12 / 100 IPsAcquistate esattamente ciò che serve.

Ordine minimo

1 IP

Durata dell’indirizzo

Statico per il periodo

Banda

Senza limiti

UDP / chiamate vocali

Componente aggiuntivo opzionale

Protocolli

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Autenticazione

Allowlist IPÈ possibile aggiungere login e password.

Vedi i piani dedicati

ISP

Indirizzi statici registrati da ISP

Ideale per

Destinazioni che valutano l’ASNRegistrati presso un provider Internet.

Persone per indirizzo

Fino a 5

Affidabilità sulla piattaforma

Alta — registrato da ISP

Prezzo da

$30 / 100 IPs$0,30 per indirizzo al mese

Ordine minimo

100 IP

Durata dell’indirizzo

Statico per il periodo

Banda

Senza limiti

UDP / chiamate vocali

Componente aggiuntivo opzionale

Protocolli

HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5

Autenticazione

Allowlist IPÈ possibile aggiungere login e password.

Vedi i piani ISP

Rotanti

Fatturati in crediti API

Ideale per

Raccolta dati, non accountUna sessione persistente non dovrebbe cambiare indirizzo.

Persone per indirizzo

Pool condiviso

Affidabilità sulla piattaforma

Varia in base al pool

Prezzo da

$35 / Rotating Proxies 2.5M Credits

Ordine minimo

2,5 mln di crediti

Durata dell’indirizzo

Cambia a ogni richiesta

Banda

CreditiFatturati per richiesta, non per gigabyte.

UDP / chiamate vocali

Non disponibile

Protocolli

HTTP, SOCKS5

Autenticazione

Chiave API

Vedi i piani

Proxy per 48 ore

Configura un piano per la tua attività e prova i proxy nel lavoro reale. Paga la configurazione scelta per 48 ore: il prezzo viene calcolato durante la configurazione.

Proxy per 48 ore

Località proxy principali

Le otto località proxy scelte più spesso dai clienti FineProxy.

Vedi tutte le località

Collegatevi una volta.
Poi basta chiedere.

FineProxy offre un MCP server nativo: incollate un URL nell’agente per ottenere 49 strumenti dell’area cliente dedicati ad acquisti, rinnovi, rotazione IP, allowlist, analisi dell’utilizzo, fatture e assistenza. Le stesse operazioni sono disponibili tramite una REST API se preferite scrivere personalmente le chiamate.

Poi chiedete

  • Acquistate 100 IP datacenter in Europe e allowlist 203.0.113.7
  • Mostrate di oggi tasso di successo per i miei European proxy traffic
  • Rinnovate every service in scadenza questa settimana, entro $200
  • Ruotate i miei IPs when the next refresh is free
  • Esportate the latest lista di proxy in formato JSON
Scopri di più Crea una chiave API
~/.claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "fineproxy": {
      "url": "https://fineproxy.org/account_new/api/v1/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer fb_live_••••"
      }
    }
  }
}

Riavviate Claude dopo aver salvato la configurazione. I 49 strumenti FineProxy appariranno nell’elenco degli strumenti disponibili.

Cosa non farà l’agente, qualunque sia la richiesta

Spendere il vostro denaro

Sei strumenti possono usare il saldo e richiedono tutti wallet:spend. Escludete questo ambito dalla chiave e l’agente potrà eseguire tutto il resto.

Pagare più del preventivo

Ogni acquisto include expected_total_cents dal preventivo. Anche un solo centesimo di differenza fa rifiutare la chiamata senza alcun addebito.

Annullare senza conferma

I due strumenti irreversibili non vengono eseguiti senza confirm=true. La cessazione non può avvenire come effetto collaterale.

Addebitarvi due volte

Le chiamate di pagamento usano idempotency_key. Un nuovo tentativo dopo un timeout completa lo stesso addebito, non un secondo.

MCP: 49 strumenti · 9 ambiti di autorizzazioneJSON-RPC 2.0 · Streamable HTTP · senza statoREST API: 49 operazioni · OpenAPI 3.1

Configurazione manuale

Scegliete il sistema operativo, il browser o l’applicazione proxy per una guida alla configurazione dettagliata.

TUTTE LE INTEGRAZIONI

Sistemi

Browser

App

Creato per la velocità.
Traffico mai misurato.

FineProxy ha mantenuto fino a 500 Mbps nei nostri test standard su server remoti. Nei workload di scraping, il limite era solitamente il rate limit del sito di destinazione, non il proxy.

Metodo di test: 1.973.500 tentativi di connessione e test simultanei fino a 96 thread tramite un singolo IP proxy.

500 Mbps

per proxy nei test standard su server remoti

99.97%

di connessioni stabilite su 1.973.500 richieste

96

thread simultanei su un IP senza peggioramenti

0

limiti di banda: traffico illimitato su ogni piano

AMD EPYC dedicati

Server proprietari, senza altri utenti VPS condivisi in competizione per la porta.

Subnet proprietarie

Gli IP provengono da intervalli di nostra proprietà, non rivenduti da un altro provider.

80 Gbps uplink

Margine di capacità per server, non una promessa per una singola sessione proxy.

Tier III / IV

Data center con alimentazione e raffreddamento ridondanti nelle nostre posizioni.

Note sui test

Il throughput effettivo dipende da percorso, destinazione, condizioni di rete, configurazione e prestazioni delle apparecchiature dell’utente. Un laptop su una connessione domestica da 500 Mbps ha raggiunto circa 468 Mbps, mentre i server remoti hanno raggiunto fino a 500 Mbps nei test standard. In test eccezionali da server ad alte prestazioni configurati correttamente in Europa e negli Stati Uniti, il throughput ha raggiunto 700 Mbps; non è un risultato tipico per sessione.

Ogni affermazione in questa pagina, nelle parole dei clienti.

Feedback pertinenti dei clienti, selezionati da un pool di recensioni verificate e collegati alla fonte originale.

2011fornitura di proxy dal

Località e disponibilità

Fantastico per il gaming! Niente più restrizioni geografiche e una velocità incredibile. 5/5.

Gamer_GalPiattaforma interna FineProxyTradotto dall’ingleseFonte

La varietà di località offerta da FineProxy è fantastica. Mi permette di accedere ai contenuti e simulare la navigazione da regioni diverse senza problemi. È stato particolarmente utile per testare siti web localizzati.

Asad JanDieg, L’anno scorsoTradotto dall’ingleseFonte

Velocità sotto carico

Uso FineProxy da mesi e continuerò a sceglierlo come mio servizio proxy premium. Non ho mai avuto problemi.

alexTrustpilot, Più di 2 anni faTradotto dall’ingleseFonte

Servizio proxy veloce e affidabile, con uptime eccellente, ottima assistenza e prezzi accessibili. Perfetto per la navigazione sicura e le attività automatizzate!

MargaretSaasHub, L’anno scorsoTradotto dall’ingleseFonte

Traffico mai misurato

Mentre altri fornitori addebitano il costo per GB o persino per richiesta, loro restano fedeli alla propria missione e offrono proxy da data center a prezzi ragionevoli con larghezza di banda illimitata. Ho cercato un servizio simile in tutto Internet e sono davvero contento di averli trovati.

bhwowsersNorton Safe Web, Quest’annoTradotto dall’ingleseFonte

Offre proxy sicuri e ad alta velocità, con larghezza di banda illimitata, prezzi accessibili e un'esperienza intuitiva per tutti. È un servizio davvero valido: consiglio FineProxy.org al 100%.

DJPiattaforma interna FineProxyTradotto dall’ingleseFonte

Le recensioni sono riportate per intero. Quando un cliente ha sollevato un punto a cui potevamo rispondere, mostriamo anche la nostra risposta dalla piattaforma originale.

Tutte le recensioni dei clienti
Allegro, Zalando, Bol.com — datacenter o ISP?Allegro è il

Allegro è il più restrittivo: gli IP datacenter provenienti da fuori la Polonia vengono bloccati all'istante. I proxy ISP con IP polacco passano senza problemi. Zalando e Otto sono meno aggressivi, ma segnalano comunque i range datacenter dei cloud provider (AWS, Hetzner). Bol.com (Paesi Bassi) è moderato: i datacenter funzionano per verifiche di prezzo basilari, gli ISP per lo scraping continuativo. Per il monitoraggio cross-platform in EU, i proxy ISP di ciascun paese target sono la scelta sicura. Con una configurazione di proxy anonimi EU, ogni IP riceve il proprio certificato SSL e nessun header di inoltro — il sito di destinazione vede un normale utente locale.

I banner di consenso cookie bloccano il mio scraper — esiste una soluzione?La maggior parte

La maggior parte degli scraper nell'UE si scontra con questo problema: un popup di consenso blocca la pagina prima che il contenuto venga caricato. Solo il 15% dei siti UE è minimamente conforme, il che significa che il resto presenta flussi di consenso non funzionanti o manipolativi. I browser headless devono accettare i cookie in modo programmatico (cliccando il pulsante giusto) oppure caricare la pagina ignorando il banner. Alcune CMP (Consent Management Platform) iniettano un overlay che nasconde il contenuto via CSS — è necessario rimuovere quell'elemento prima del parsing. Il proxy non risolve direttamente il problema, ma un IP locale UE garantisce di visualizzare lo stesso banner che vedrebbe un utente reale, aspetto fondamentale per i test di conformità.

Netflix DE, Netflix FR, Netflix IT — cataloghi diversi?

Sì. I cataloghi Netflix variano per paese a causa delle licenze. Il Regolamento sulla portabilità consente ai residenti UE in viaggio di mantenere temporaneamente il proprio catalogo nazionale, ma non unifica i cataloghi. Per vedere cosa è disponibile in Francia, serve un IP francese. Per confrontare i cataloghi di 5 paesi UE, servono 5 IP specifici per paese. FineProxy vende per singolo paese, non per regione.

Qual è il miglior servizio di proxy europei per il monitoraggio dei prezzi?Dipende dalla scala

Proxy per 48 ore. Configura un piano per la tua attività e prova i proxy nel lavoro reale. Paga la configurazione scelta per 48 ore: il prezzo viene calcolato durante la configurazione.

Proxy attivi in Europa
Aggiornati ogni 15 minuti

Proxy pubblici gratuiti in Europa, convalidati regolarmente per velocità e uptime. Copiate un singolo IP o esportate la lista corrente, senza registrarvi.

Protocollo
Anonimato
Porta
Ultimo controllo
217 online·Ve ne servono altri? →
46.47.197.210:3128
IP : Porta Punteggio ProtocolliAnonimatoCittàVelocità Uptime Ultimo controllo Azione
PREMIUM FineProxy Premium
ASN: FineProxy · 50 ms		100
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5UDP
EliteTutto il mondo
500 Mbps
99.97%
Adesso
Acquista
46.47.197.210:3128
PJSC MegaFon· 885 ms		55
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
EliteRussia
2.03 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
176.99.134.183:8090
Inetcom Carrier LLC· 3803 ms		29
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
EliteRussia · Moscow
473 Kbps
93.6%
1 h fa
45.85.119.127:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1481 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.22 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.3:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1475 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.22 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.25:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1477 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.22 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.147:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1492 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.21 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.239:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1488 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.21 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.129:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1472 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.22 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.54:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1467 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.23 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.146:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1464 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.23 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.18.250.75:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1499 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteSwitzerland
1.20 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.192:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1496 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.20 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.224:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1496 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.20 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.75:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1433 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.26 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.135:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1229 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.44:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1226 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.10:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1239 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.242:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1234 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.46 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.223:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1228 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.47 Mbps
99.9%
1 h fa
164.38.155.95:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1221 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.145:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1180 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.52 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.10:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1163 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.55 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.100:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1192 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.51 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.84:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1175 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.53 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.228:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1179 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.53 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.164:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1179 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.53 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.106:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1177 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.53 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.27:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1435 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.245:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1443 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1425 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.26 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.121:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1427 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.26 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.40:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1420 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.27 Mbps
99.9%
1 h fa
45.12.30.102:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1412 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.27 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.8:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1443 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.147:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1442 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.116:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1440 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.181:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1435 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.24:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1293 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.125:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.89:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1294 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.61:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1281 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.30:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1279 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.109:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1274 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.41 Mbps
99.9%
1 h fa
45.131.7.139:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1272 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.247:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1287 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
164.38.155.35:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1274 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.57:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1196 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.50 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.98:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1220 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.158:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1228 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
164.38.155.46:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1223 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.71:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1215 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.43:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1225 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.47 Mbps
99.6%
1 h fa
45.131.4.160:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1219 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.27:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1200 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.50 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.109:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1217 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.53:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1217 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.252:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1225 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.19:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1228 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.114:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1249 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.44 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.86:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1286 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.34:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1273 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.208:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1250 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.44 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.181:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1393 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.29 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
188.42.88.62:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1383 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteLuxembourg
1.30 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.193.30.210:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1373 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.31 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.213:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1329 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
99.9%
1 h fa
45.131.7.49:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1320 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.247:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1338 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.163:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1331 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.123:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1324 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.63:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1322 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.148:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1316 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.37 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.207:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1315 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.37 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.246:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1333 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.26:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1333 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.49.31.205:8080
Korbank S. A.· 1129 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparentePoland · Wroclaw
1.59 Mbps
99.8%
1 h fa
45.131.4.124:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1457 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.24 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.199:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1391 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.29 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.230:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.17:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.137:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1262 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.43 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.38:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1279 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.226:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1272 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.88:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1290 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.136:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1260 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.43 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.238:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1271 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.3:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1293 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.169:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1292 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.151:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1303 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.38 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.216:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1287 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.73:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.147:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1280 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.137:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1342 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.43:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1337 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.56:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1338 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.22:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1336 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.161:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1364 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.32 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.23:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1359 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.32 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.126:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1353 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.33 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.159:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1350 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.33 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.217:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1346 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.142:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1335 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.191:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1325 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.221:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1324 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.219:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1346 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.52:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1340 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1336 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.220:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1306 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.38 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.19:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1302 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.38 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.36:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1290 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.4:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1284 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.161:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1281 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.67:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1269 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.251:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1280 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.173:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1268 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.83:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1270 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.254:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1246 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.45 Mbps
98.8%
1 h fa
45.12.31.154:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1243 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.203:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1244 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.201:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1241 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.183:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1240 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.68:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1238 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1235 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.46 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.218:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1256 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.43 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.199:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1249 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.44 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.159:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1241 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.51:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1234 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.46 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.41:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1226 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.63:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1919 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
938 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.121:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1910 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
942 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.219:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1852 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
972 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.192:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1804 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
998 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.74:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1723 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.109:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1617 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.252:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1608 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.47:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1603 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.67:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1587 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.13 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.240:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1622 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.150:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1524 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.18 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.60:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1511 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.19 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.236:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1535 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.17 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.152:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1535 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.17 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.64:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1582 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.14 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.233:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1616 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.82:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1605 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.236:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1637 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.10 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.197:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1619 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
164.38.155.31:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1616 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.116:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1620 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.101:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1618 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.48:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1613 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.36:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1645 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.193:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1641 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.10 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.86:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1604 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.85:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1590 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.13 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.185:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1584 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.14 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.227:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1587 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.13 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.124:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1657 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.165:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1660 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.08 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.185:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1665 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.08 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.216:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1671 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.08 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.151:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1659 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.08 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.55:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1647 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.208:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1647 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.118:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1644 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.10:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1643 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.10 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.211:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1628 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.143:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1636 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.10 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.158:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1649 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.28:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1702 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.06 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.155:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1722 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.161:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1699 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.06 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1692 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.06 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.8:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1691 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.06 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.74:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1738 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.44:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1733 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.224:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1734 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.223:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1734 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.151:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1733 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.143:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1757 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.02 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.21:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1607 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.147:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1611 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.8:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1629 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.10 Mbps
99.6%
1 h fa
45.131.6.199:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1528 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.18 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.98:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1556 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.16 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.108:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1550 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.16 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.239:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1533 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.17 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.32:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1531 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.18 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.200:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1528 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.18 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.69:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1571 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.15 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
134.209.29.120:3128
DigitalOcean, LLC· 655 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · Slough
2.75 Mbps
46.6%
1 h fa
45.131.5.243:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2092 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
860 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.93:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2107 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
854 Kbps
99.6%
1 h fa
45.131.4.59:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2263 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
795 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.69:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2055 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
876 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.245:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2070 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
870 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.73:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2066 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
871 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.68:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2063 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
873 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.198:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2049 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
878 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.107:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2042 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
881 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.70:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2028 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
888 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
164.38.155.98:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2032 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
886 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.233:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2040 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
882 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.65:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2055 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
876 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.55:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2051 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
878 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.122:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2044 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
881 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.98:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2038 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
883 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.174:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2039 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
883 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.68:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2065 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
872 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
164.38.155.27:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2052 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
877 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.143:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2034 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
885 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.67:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2054 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
876 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.23:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2041 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
882 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
207.180.254.198:8080
Contabo GmbH· 5262 ms		14
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
EliteFrance · Lauterbourg
342 Kbps
45.9%
1 h fa
5.255.99.75:1080
The Infrastructure Group· 3227 ms		11
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
EliteThe Netherlands · Dronten
558 Kbps
33.5%
1 h fa
94.247.244.120:3128
JSC ER-Telecom Holding· 8615 ms		3
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRussia · St Petersburg
209 Kbps
18.1%
1 h fa
Visualizzazione 15 di 217

Guida

Proxy gratuiti per l'Europa

3 min di letturaTeam di rete FineProxy

Nota bene: I proxy elencati di seguito sono non i nostri proxy server premium. Questo è un lista pubblica gratuita raccolti da fonti aperte, utili per test o per uso di base.

Stesso prodotto, prezzo diverso — ecco perché i proxy EU contano

L'IVA sui servizi digitali va dal 17% in Lussemburgo al 27% in Ungheria. Stesso abbonamento, stesso SaaS — prezzo finale diverso a seconda del paese da cui navigate. Un proxy europeo dalla Germania vi mostra il prezzo con IVA al 19%. Uno dalla Finlandia mostra il 25,5% (aumentata a settembre 2024). Le aziende che fanno price intelligence in tutta l'EU hanno bisogno di IP da più paesi — non un singolo IP «europeo», ma accesso mirato paese per paese.

Non si tratta solo di IVA. Compagnie aeree, hotel, autonoleggi e software adeguano tutti i prezzi in base alla geolocalizzazione. Un IP francese vede risultati diversi su Booking.com rispetto a uno polacco. Amazon.de, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it — tre cataloghi separati, tre strutture di prezzo, tre insiemi di venditori.

Monitorare tutto da un singolo IP extra-EU vi restituisce la versione «turista». Il Regolamento sulla Portabilità dell»EU (2017) consente ai residenti di accedere agli abbonamenti streaming oltre confine — ma gli utenti extra-EU vengono bloccati del tutto, e i cataloghi specifici per paese (Netflix DE vs Netflix FR) richiedono comunque l'IP corretto.

GDPR e scraping: cosa si può e cosa non si può fare

La disponibilità pubblica non equivale al consenso per lo scraping. Ai sensi del GDPR, è necessaria una base giuridica: il “legittimo interesse” richiede un test documentato in tre fasi: finalità, necessità e bilanciamento con i diritti alla privacy. I dati personali ai sensi del GDPR includono nomi, email, nomi utente, foto e indirizzi IP. La CNIL francese ha sanzionato aziende per aver effettuato scraping di dati pubblicati pubblicamente.

Rischio basso: prezzi dei prodotti, disponibilità di magazzino, elenchi di attività pubbliche, annunci di lavoro. Zona grigia: qualsiasi dato associato a identificativi personali. Un proxy server nell’UE non modifica il quadro giuridico, ma cambia ciò che si visualizza: prezzi, disponibilità e contenuti variano in base al Paese. Per la verifica degli annunci e il monitoraggio della conformità, è necessario vedere ciò che vede un utente locale, inclusi i banner di consenso ai cookie. Solo il 15% dei siti web dell’UE dispone di interfacce di consenso minimamente conformi (ricerca 2025 su 31 Paesi). Verificarlo in diversi mercati richiede IP da ciascun Paese.

E-commerce europeo: sistemi anti-bot specifici per Paese

Allegro (Polonia) blocca immediatamente gli IP datacenter — servono IP ISP o residenziali polacchi. Zalando, Otto, Bol.com applicano protezioni simili con geo-restrizioni aggiuntive. Ogni marketplace ha il proprio WAF, limiti di frequenza e rendering JavaScript. Fare scraping su Allegro da un IP datacenter tedesco non restituisce alcun risultato.

Il mercato dei proxy europei riflette questa realtà: non si acquistano "+201Cproxy europei"+201D come unico pool. Si acquistano IP tedeschi per Amazon.de, IP olandesi per Bol.com, polacchi per Allegro. FineProxy offre datacenter e ISP IPv4 in tutti i Paesi europei. Datacenter su ASN proprio, tariffa fissa per IP, traffico illimitato. ISP su operatori locali — supera i controlli sul tipo di IP nelle piattaforme che segnalano i range datacenter. Un indirizzo IP europeo di FineProxy raggiunge fino a 500 Mbps. HTTP/HTTPS e SOCKS5. Dopo il pagamento, gli IP compaiono nella dashboard — inserite il vostro IP di lavoro in whitelist, esportate come IP:port o tramite API. Ordine minimo: 100 IP.