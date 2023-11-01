Free Falkland Islands Proxy List

|Pool size
|0IPs (live)
|85,000+IPs across 30+ locations
|Average uptime
|0%
|99.97%SLA
|Successful response rate(per 1,000 requests)
|~38%(380 / 1000)
|99.7%(997 / 1000)
|Median latency
|0ms
|< 30 ms
|Throughput per IP
|< 2 Mbps
|up to 500 Mbps
|Concurrent connections
|1–5
|from 1,500
|Protocols supported
|HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, UDP
|Anonymity guarantee
|Unknown
|Elite only — no IP / DNS leaks
|IP type
|Public datacenter + transparent residential
|Datacenter, owned ASN & subnets
|Authentication
|× None — anyone can use
|✓ IP whitelist + login/password
|Sticky sessions
|× No
|✓ Up to 15 min
|IP rotation policy
|Hourly
|Stable IPs — refresh on demand
|Risk of being banned by target site
|High — IPs are public, often abused
|Low — clean reputation, owned subnets
|Risk of malicious MITM
|Possible — open proxies can sniff traffic
|✓ None — your dedicated infrastructure
|Support
|None
|24/7 live chat, email & ticket system with engineers
|Logs & compliance
|None
|Logs, invoices, contracts
|Best for
|One-off testing, learning, hobby scripts
|Scraping, ad verification, SEO, SMM, market research, sneaker bots
|Cost
|$0
|from $0.07 per IP / month