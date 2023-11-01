Free Gabon Proxy List

Right now the Gabon free pool has 0 working IPs. Median latency is around 0 ms and uptime over the last hour is 0%. This is enough for a quick test or a one-off script, but in our last hourly benchmark only ~38% of typical scraping requests came back successful — and that share keeps falling with every passing hour, usually dropping below 10% within 24 hours as these free IPs die off quickly.

Use the free list if You're learning how proxies work, doing one-shot manual checks, or testing a single endpoint where 5–10 retries are acceptable. Use FineProxy Premium if You scrape continuously, monitor SERPs, manage ad campaigns or run any production workload that breaks at > 5% failure rate.