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Free proxy list

Free Bhutan Proxy List

A live, regularly validated list of public Bhutan proxies for testing, one-off lookups, and development workflows.

Status0 online
Updated2 hr ago
RegionAsia

Live Bhutan Proxies
Updated Every 15 Minutes

Free public Bhutan proxies, regularly validated by us for speed and uptime. Copy a single IP or export the current list — no signup required.

Protocol
Anonymity
Port
Last check
0 online·Need more? →
IP : Port Score ProtocolsAnonymityCitySpeed Uptime Last check Action
PREMIUM FineProxy Premium
ASN: FineProxy · 50 ms		100
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5UDP
EliteWorldwide
500 Mbps
99.97%
Just now
Buy
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Bhutan proxy poolsnapshot

What's currently inside the live Bhutan pool — by protocol, anonymity, location and host.

Pool composition

Updated 100 minutes ago· 0 active IPs in Bhutan
By protocol
HTTP0
HTTPS0
SOCKS40
SOCKS50
By anonymity
Elite0
Anonymous0
Transparent0
Not tested0
By city
Median latency: 0 msAverage uptime: 0%Fastest proxy: 0 ms

Premium proxies for seriousworkloads

Owned subnets and ASN from FineProxy. Pay per IP, not per gigabyte. Instant activation with a 24-hour money-back guarantee.

  • 99.97% successful requests to your target across every location
  • Up to 500 Mbps on each IP
  • Protocols supported: HTTP, HTTPS endpoint, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, UDP
See pricing →
What you get on 1,000 requests

Successful response rate on a typical scraping job — proxies from the table above vs. the FineProxy premium pool.

Free
38%
380 / 1000
FineProxy
99.7%
997 / 1000

Free vs FineProxy — HonestComparison

Side-by-side comparison of the live pool above versus FineProxy’s premium offering. Numbers in the «Free» column come straight from the live snapshot.

ParameterFree Bhutan Proxies FREEFineProxy Premium PREMIUM
Pool size0IPs (live)85,000+IPs across 30+ locations
Average uptime0%99.97%SLA
Successful response rate(per 1,000 requests)~38%(380 / 1000)99.7%(997 / 1000)
Median latency0ms< 30 ms
Throughput per IP< 2 Mbps (shared)up to 500 Mbps
Concurrent connections1–5 (often blocked)from 1,500 (depends on plan)
Protocols supportedHTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, UDP
Anonymity guaranteeUnknownElite only — no IP / DNS leaks
IP typePublic datacenter + transparent residentialDatacenter, owned ASN & subnets
Authentication× None — anyone can use✓ IP whitelist + login/password
Sticky sessions× No✓ Up to 15 min (rotating plans)
IP rotation policyHourly (whole list rotates)Stable IPs — refresh on demand (every 8 days)
Risk of being banned by target siteHigh — IPs are public, often abusedLow — clean reputation, owned subnets
Risk of malicious MITMPossible — open proxies can sniff traffic✓ None — your dedicated infrastructure
SupportNone24/7 live chat, email & ticket system with engineers
Logs & complianceNoneLogs, invoices, contracts (B2B)
Best forOne-off testing, learning, hobby scriptsScraping, ad verification, SEO, SMM, market research, sneaker bots
Cost$0from $0.07 per IP / month

Right now the Bhutan free pool has 0 working IPs. Median latency is around 0 ms and uptime over the last hour is 0%. This is enough for a quick test or a one-off script, but in our last hourly benchmark only ~38% of typical scraping requests came back successful — and that share keeps falling with every passing hour, usually dropping below 10% within 24 hours as these free IPs die off quickly.

Use the free list if

You're learning how proxies work, doing one-shot manual checks, or testing a single endpoint where 5–10 retries are acceptable.

Use FineProxy Premium if

You scrape continuously, monitor SERPs, manage ad campaigns or run any production workload that breaks at > 5% failure rate.

Configure proxies for 48 hoursSee pricing →
How often is the free Bhutan proxy list updated?

We rebuild and validate the public pool every 15 minutes. Availability can change between checks because these servers are operated by independent third parties.

What happens when no Bhutan proxies are online?

The page remains available and continues checking the source pool. As soon as a working proxy appears in the next refresh, it is added automatically; the page is never created or removed based on a temporary count.

What can I use free Bhutan proxies for?

Public proxies are suitable for disposable testing, one-off public lookups, and checking localized responses. Do not send passwords, payment details, or other sensitive data through an unknown public server.

When should I use a managed proxy pool instead?

Use a managed pool for automation, authenticated sessions, sustained traffic, or any workflow that needs predictable uptime, support, and controlled infrastructure. Compare available configurations on the pricing page.

Free proxies in othercountries

Choose another permanent country page. Live pool counts are refreshed during each site update.

Premium performance, verified by customers.

Four relevant customer reviews from our verified review pool, linked to their original sources.

2011serving proxies since

Speed under load

The site is user-friendly, visually appealing, and offers outstanding proxy services. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable option. If you need a fast and efficient proxy service, this site delivers everything you could want. No need to look elsewhere—this site has it all.

IH AlexSaasHub, Last yearSource

Great proxies, have done the job for me for the past 2 years.

Mohammed MFineProxy internal platformSource

Support

This website delivers an exceptional proxy service that meets all my expectations. The connection is consistently reliable, and the support team is responsive and helpful whenever needed. It’s a professional platform that I trust and recommend without hesitation.

EyadDieg, Last yearSource

I’ve been using FineProxy for several months, and it’s easily one of the best proxy services I’ve come across! The connection is stable, fast, and secure, which makes browsing and accessing geo-restricted content seamless. FineProxy offers a wide variety of IPs, and switching between them is quick and hassle-free. Their customer support is responsive and helpful, always ready to assist whenever I have a question. Plus, the pricing is incredibly competitive for the level of service provided. Highly recommend FineProxy for anyone in need of reliable and efficient proxies!

madisyncoleman81404Norton Safe Web, 2+ years agoSource

Reviews are quoted in full. Where a customer raised something we could answer, our reply from the original platform is shown with it.

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