The English proxy is translated as an authorized representative. The proxy server is an intermediary between the user and the Internet. First the user connects to it, and then to other servers with the necessary resources. Such connection has a number of indisputable advantages. However, not everyone knows how to configure a proxy server on Windows 7. Let’s get to the bottom of this.

Which is why it’s meant to be.#

When any device is connected to the Internet, special browsers are installed in the form of programs and the connection to the proxy server is made. Gadget and PC has a unique IP, which can be used to calculate where the user is, to find out the code of the provider and the device from which the Internet access is carried out. When connected, all data is redirected to a remote server, where it is processed and analyzed very quickly. Only then will the request be sent to the network and returned to the PC as required information. A proxy server acts as a link. Among the main commitments are the following:

Check for data availability in the temporary memory. If there are any, the search is not repeated, which significantly affects the traffic economy. Sharing Network access among multiple users. Ensuring confidentiality. The info won’t be transmitted any further, it stays on the PC. It is not possible to calculate the data by IP, because the information about the proxy server will be displayed, which, by the way, may not even be in the country of residence of the user. With the proxy server, the user is not afraid of any external influences, because the data is filtered out and unnecessary does not get into the network. Bypassing the lockdown. With the help of a proxy server you can get to some blocked and banned sites.

How to set up: 5 simple steps#

To set up a proxy server on your computer, you don’t have to be a professional and understand all the hacking stuff. Just take a few simple steps and your data will be securely protected.

So, to begin with, you need to go to the “Control Panel”, select the section “Properties of the browser”. A corresponding window will appear and you will need to find “Network Settings” in it. Push it. Here the software offers you to enter information about the current address and working port (how to find out - read below) of the specified proxy. After filling in the corresponding fields, click on the “additional” icon and select “one proxy for protocols”. We open the browser and see a window asking to enter the login and password specified in the proxy settings. If authorization is specified by IP, no additional data entry is required.

If after all the manipulations an error or other unforeseen events occurs, try again. But be sure to follow the instructions so you don’t miss anything this time.

How to find out the address of the proxy server and the port#

These data are necessary, first of all, to correctly specify them in the “Settings” section. Therefore, if you don’t have this information, before installing the proxy, be sure to get to know it in advance.

What’s it gonna take? It’s very simple. Select “Network and Internet” from the “Start” menu and go to the local network connection properties. Now the “Components used in this connection”. Here, highlight “TPC/IP Internet Protocol” and click “Properties” again.

It is very easy to check the use of the server:

If the “Get IP address automatically” icon is checked, the proxy is not used;

If the active fields are those that display numbers (this is a proxy), everything is fine.

The port is still displayed in the same browser properties, but in another item - “LAN Setup”.

Proxy server for different browsers#

It happens that proxy parameters should be set in different browsers. We’re gonna have to follow a different pattern. The setting is only manual and different.

Mozilla Firefox. Before you start setting up a proxy, you should definitely clear the history, cache and cookies. After that, enter “Additional” - “Network” - “Customize”. Enter the required information in the open window. As in the previous version, clear the history. Select the settings. Then follow the path: “Browser” - “Change proxy server settings”. Find “Connections” in the open box and enter the data. Chrome, Yandex and stuff. Open the browser, clear the history, go to the settings. Select the changes to proxy server settings, enter a valid address and the current port.

Why doesn’t the proxy work#

Sometimes the program can crash out of the blue. There’s a lot of reasons. Often the fault is an antivirus program with an Internet monitoring utility. There is a “conflict” between the antivirus and proxy because of incorrect proxy settings of the first one.

Sometimes a previously configured proxy server does not respond to Windows 7 after a browser update: previous settings and data are reset, there are discrepancies that cause the proxy to fail.

To prevent the program from malfunctioning or shutting down without real surprise, carefully check all the factors described above, enter data correctly, and double-check them. If the error cannot be avoided, check the proxy settings, if they are incorrect, correct the situation.