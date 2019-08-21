Proxy server and its disabling on Windows
Answers to user questions. How to properly disable the proxy server on desktop computers, laptops and mobile devices running Android.
Technical guides, proxy research, automation tutorials, and practical lessons from operating proxy infrastructure since 2011.
Answers to user questions. How to properly disable the proxy server on desktop computers, laptops and mobile devices running Android.
How to set up a proxy server on your Android phone without root permissions. Why do you need proxy settings in the Android Telegram? Advantages and disadvantages of using a proxy with root rights.
How to properly configure the proxy on Windows 7. Why and what to do if the configured proxy does not respond.