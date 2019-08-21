One of the easiest ways to hide the device’s real IP address when surfing the Internet is through a proxy server. It means a certain intermediary device through which all user requests pass. A properly installed proxy server allows you not only to hide the true IP-address of the device, but also to visit previously blocked resources, speed up the loading of static web pages, and maintain anonymity on the Web. But this is only possible after the computer is properly configured and the proxies are in place.

How to understand if a proxy server is installed#

There are several methods to check if you are using a proxy server:

Check your browser settings.

Ideal for inexperienced users. In Mozilla, the necessary parameters can be found on the following path: “Settings” - “Advanced” - “Network”. This is where the proxy description is located. In a standard Windows browser, the data can be found in the “Browser Properties” tab, which is located in the “Tools” menu item.

Using the “Control Panel”.

This option is more suitable for experienced users. You need to run the “browser properties” icon in the control panel. Then go to “Network Settings”. If the field of the proxy server is filled in with data and there is a tick next to “Use proxy …”, the connection is already configured. If these fields are empty and this tick is only opposite the “Automatic detection …”, then there is no dedicated mediator server.

Help from the system administrator.

If it is not possible to independently determine whether a proxy is worth it, you can always seek advice from the system administrator serving the local network. He has the necessary knowledge and competence to view the proxy. Sometimes it may be necessary to find out not only the address of the proxy server, but also its port. This is another parameter used when working with proxies. Usually looks like this: 80, 8080, etc. In certain cases, the values may differ. You can see the port in the same window as the servers. Same actions. Its value is entered in the field to the right of the ip-address. If you enter an address, but do not specify the corresponding port, you will not see the Internet. You can also find out if your computer is using a proxy server and if it is configured correctly through special programs, but almost all of them are paid for. Alternatively, you can also open the resource to locate the computer by IP. If it issues a city or country where you are not even close to it, you are likely to have a proxy. This option is absolutely free and easy to implement.

How to remove a proxy in Windows 10#

You can disable the proxy server settings in the “ten” in the same way as in the “seven”, they will be described below. But there is a unique variant, which is not available on earlier versions of the OS - through the parameters. To do this, press the Win+X key combination. Select the section we are interested in (in this case it is “Network and the Internet”). Make corrections in the “Proxy” tab. To be more precise, it is necessary to disable the “Use proxy…” and “Use script…” items, and not to change the rest. Thoroughly check it out and close it down. The result can be viewed after rebooting the PC. Quotation: If there are any problems with access to the World Wide Web after the actions, you should disable the “Automatically define parameters”.

How to remove a proxy in Windows 7#

Sometimes the services of proxy servers are no longer useful to the user. This can happen for a variety of reasons, from banal server changes to shutdown due to uselessness. But in any case, you shouldn’t rush to change anything, because it’s not difficult to disable the use of a proxy server, but it’s not so easy to connect. First, we need to weigh the pros and cons and then move on to action. If the decision is made in favor of disconnecting the device rather than an assistant, the following instructions should be followed clearly, otherwise problems may arise in the future. You can disable the proxy server in the Chrome browser by

Click on three points in the upper right corner. Select “Settings” from the menu that appears. On the left side, find and click on the “Advanced” subsection. Go to System. Go to Proxy Settings… Press “Network Setup”. Uncheck “use a proxy server…” Check the box next to “Automatic detection …”. “OK” - “Apply” - “OK”. Restart the browser.

In a similar way, the proxy server is disabled in other browsers (the only thing that may slightly differ the path to “Network Setup”). Switch off the control panel in this way:

Open the launch. Enter the word “control panel” in the search field. Run the found file. When displaying shortcuts as icons, start “Browser Properties”, as categories - “Network and Internet”, and then “Browser Properties”. Next comes item 5-10 from the browser settings.

They’re off the register like this:

Go to Start (Windows 7 has a round button in the lower left corner). Drive “Run” into the search box. Click on the badge you found. Write regedit in the input field and press Enter. The registry editor opens. Go to: HKEY_CURRENT_USERoftwareicrosoftindowsurrentVersionnternet Settings Find “Proxy Enable” on the right side of the window and open it. Change the value from 1 to 0. Click OK and close the register. Reboot PC.

If everything is done correctly, the intermediary will be turned off and you can continue to work from your true ip-address. It’s also worth noting that some browser add-ons (such as VPNs for Chrome) also play the role of proxy servers and should be either disabled or removed. Quotation: Checking whether a proxy is being used will not prevent any user, as the proxy settings can be made by different viruses without your knowledge. If you find that the browser properties contain settings that you have not made, you should immediately check the device with an antivirus.

Ways to disable proxy on Android systems#

Proxy is actively used not only on netbooks, laptops and desktops, but also on mobile devices (e.g. smartphones). Is it realistic to disable the proxy server on Android? I’m pretty sure. There are several options for connecting a proxy: using third-party applications or directly. The first option is to connect to the server via software products. It’s easy to disable it - just turn off or uninstall the program, and you don’t even have to reboot the device. In the second case, you will have to work a little bit with the settings, namely: to correct certain data in the system settings of the device in the Wi-Fi section. To do this, you need to find the network used to access the World Wide Web and select additional settings. The screen will display several fields that will be filled with certain values, so they need to be deleted. You also need to find the “Proxy” item and convert it from “manually” to “no”. This article discusses how to disable the proxy server. The instructions are given.