Brandon Perry

À propos de Brandon

Born in San Francisco in 1985, I grew up surrounded by technology and studied computer science at the University of California. I write about how proxy infrastructure really works — from owned IP ranges to isolated environments built for teams.

My interest in IT started with old radios and computers that I enjoyed taking apart and rebuilding. My passion for software development and startups shaped the direction of my career.

I began as a systems engineer at a major IT company before moving into R&D, where I developed a strong interest in research and started writing for technical publications. My articles have appeared in a variety of industry journals over the years.

Joining FineProxy five years ago marked an important milestone. It gave me the opportunity to focus on what interests me most: servers, proxies and networking technologies. Since then, I’ve been writing for the FineProxy blog, explaining proxy infrastructure from the inside — how owned IPv4 ranges, servers and isolated environments are built and operated for teams and businesses, rather than relying on resold IPs or infrastructure layered on top of someone else’s network.

What I enjoy most is helping people better understand a field that’s constantly evolving, and making complex infrastructure topics practical and accessible.