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Lista di proxy gratuiti

Lista di proxy gratuiti in Europa

Una lista attiva e convalidata regolarmente di proxy pubblici in Europa per test, ricerche una tantum e workflow di sviluppo.

Stato313 online
Aggiornato2 h fa
RegioneEuropa

Proxy attivi in Europa
Aggiornati ogni 15 minuti

Proxy pubblici gratuiti in Europa, convalidati regolarmente per velocità e uptime. Copiate un singolo IP o esportate la lista corrente, senza registrarvi.

Protocollo
Anonimato
Porta
Ultimo controllo
313 online·Ve ne servono altri? →
46.47.197.210:3128
IP : Porta Punteggio ProtocolliAnonimatoCittàVelocità Uptime Ultimo controllo Azione
PREMIUM FineProxy Premium
ASN: FineProxy · 50 ms		100
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5UDP
EliteTutto il mondo
500 Mbps
99.97%
Adesso
Acquista
46.47.197.210:3128
PJSC MegaFon· 885 ms		55
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
EliteRussia
2.03 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
176.99.134.183:8090
Inetcom Carrier LLC· 3803 ms		29
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
EliteRussia · Moscow
473 Kbps
93.6%
1 h fa
185.162.230.118:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1485 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.21 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.127:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1481 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.22 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.3:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1475 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.22 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.25:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1477 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.22 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.147:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1492 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.21 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.239:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1488 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.21 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.129:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1472 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.22 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.203:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1472 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.22 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.103:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1467 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.23 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.54:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1467 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.23 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.146:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1464 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.23 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.18.250.75:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1499 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteSwitzerland
1.20 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.192:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1496 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.20 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.224:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1496 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.20 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.75:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1433 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.26 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.199:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1447 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.24 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.46:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1445 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.239:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1240 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.175:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1237 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.46 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.135:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1229 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.44:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1226 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.10:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1239 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.242:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1234 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.46 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.223:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1228 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.47 Mbps
99.9%
1 h fa
164.38.155.95:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1221 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.213:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1219 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.145:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1180 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.52 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.10:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1163 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.55 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.166:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1161 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.55 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.100:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1192 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.51 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.84:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1175 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.53 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.189:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1193 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.51 Mbps
99.9%
1 h fa
45.131.5.228:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1179 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.53 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.164:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1179 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.53 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.106:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1177 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.53 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.27:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1435 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.33:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1417 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.27 Mbps
99.7%
1 h fa
45.131.4.245:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1443 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.33:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1441 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.180:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1436 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1425 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.26 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.121:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1427 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.26 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.40:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1420 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.27 Mbps
99.9%
1 h fa
45.12.30.102:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1412 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.27 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.8:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1443 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.147:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1442 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.116:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1440 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.181:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1435 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.25 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.24:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1293 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.152:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1278 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.125:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.89:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1294 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.61:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1281 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.82:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1277 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.30:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1279 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.109:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1274 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.41 Mbps
99.9%
1 h fa
185.162.228.31:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1275 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.139:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1272 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.247:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1287 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
164.38.155.35:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1274 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.234:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1267 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.75:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1197 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.50 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.57:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1196 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.50 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.98:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1220 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.105:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1217 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.175:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1200 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.50 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.158:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1228 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
164.38.155.46:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1223 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.155:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1223 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.71:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1215 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.43:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1225 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.47 Mbps
99.6%
1 h fa
45.131.4.160:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1219 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.27:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1200 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.50 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.109:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1217 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.63:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1252 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.44 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.53:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1217 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.48 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.252:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1225 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.19:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1228 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.114:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1249 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.44 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.25:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1240 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.6:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1285 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.86:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1286 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.34:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1273 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.208:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1250 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.44 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.133:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1257 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.43 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.229:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1244 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.33:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1242 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.210:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1240 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.181:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1393 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.29 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
188.42.88.62:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1383 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteLuxembourg
1.30 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.193.30.210:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1373 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.31 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.213:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1329 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
99.9%
1 h fa
45.131.7.49:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1320 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.18:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1286 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.70:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.247:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1338 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.105:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1336 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.163:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1331 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.123:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1324 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.63:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1322 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.148:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1316 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.37 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.207:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1315 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.37 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.246:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1333 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.26:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1333 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.49.31.205:8080
Korbank S. A.· 1129 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparentePoland · Wroclaw
1.59 Mbps
99.8%
1 h fa
185.162.231.34:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1402 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.28 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.103:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1415 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.27 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.246:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1448 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.24 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.124:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1457 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.24 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.110:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1393 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.29 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.199:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1391 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.29 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.21:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1271 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.230:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.17:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.137:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1262 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.43 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.38:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1279 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.239:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1257 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.43 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.226:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1272 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.208:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1295 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.88:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1290 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.136:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1260 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.43 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.238:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1271 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.3:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1293 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.169:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1292 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.24:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.129:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1309 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.38 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.151:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1303 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.38 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.216:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1287 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.137:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1281 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.73:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1282 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.138:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1292 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.147:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1280 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.128:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1308 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.38 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.137:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1342 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.43:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1337 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.56:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1338 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.22:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1336 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.81:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1333 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.248:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1321 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.161:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1364 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.32 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.23:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1359 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.32 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.126:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1353 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.33 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.159:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1350 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.33 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.210:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1349 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.33 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.224:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1351 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.33 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.149:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1348 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.33 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.217:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1346 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.97:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1341 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.142:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1335 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.191:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1325 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.221:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1324 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.219:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1346 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.52:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1340 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.34 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1336 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.35 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.164:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1322 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.36 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.220:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1306 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.38 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.19:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1302 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.38 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.37:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1292 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.134:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1286 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.36:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1290 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.134:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1289 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.4:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1284 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.40 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.161:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1281 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.150:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1271 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.67:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1269 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.151:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1294 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.39 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.251:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1280 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.41 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.173:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1268 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.83:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1270 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.42 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.254:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1246 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.45 Mbps
98.8%
1 h fa
45.12.31.154:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1243 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.203:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1244 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.201:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1241 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.183:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1240 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.68:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1238 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1235 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.46 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.218:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1256 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.43 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.199:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1249 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.44 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.159:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1241 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.170:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1239 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.45 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.164:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1234 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.46 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.51:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1234 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.46 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.41:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1226 ms		23
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.47 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.63:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1919 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
938 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.121:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1910 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
942 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.219:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1852 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
972 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.192:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1804 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
998 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.74:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1723 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.192:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1844 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
976 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.109:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1617 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.30:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1617 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.87:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1614 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.252:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1608 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.47:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1603 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.67:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1587 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.13 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.240:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1622 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.150:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1524 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.18 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.36:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1519 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.19 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.60:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1511 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.19 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.236:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1535 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.17 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.152:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1535 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.17 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.154:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1513 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.19 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.64:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1582 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.14 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.174:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1567 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.15 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.0:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1598 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.13 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1597 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.13 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.233:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1616 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.82:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1605 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.236:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1637 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.10 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.68:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1639 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.10 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.197:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1619 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
164.38.155.31:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1616 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.76:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1626 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.13:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1623 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.116:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1620 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.101:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1618 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.48:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1613 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.208:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1647 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.36:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1645 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.193:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1641 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.10 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.61:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1607 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.86:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1604 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.85:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1607 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.85:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1590 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.13 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.185:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1584 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.14 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.183:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1562 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.15 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.227:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1587 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.13 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.124:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1657 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.165:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1660 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.08 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.185:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1665 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.08 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.216:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1671 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.08 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.151:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1659 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.08 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.55:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1647 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.208:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1647 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.118:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1644 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.10:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1643 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.10 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.211:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1628 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.22:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1656 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.106:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1627 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.247:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1623 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.11 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.85.119.143:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1636 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.10 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.214:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1684 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.07 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.242:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1652 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.231:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1676 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.07 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.158:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1649 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.09 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.28:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1702 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.06 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.155:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1722 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.101:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1707 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.05 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.111:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1702 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.06 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.161:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1699 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.06 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.209:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1692 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.06 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.8:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1691 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.06 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.73:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1751 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.03 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.242:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1744 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.03 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.74:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1738 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.44:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1733 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.224:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1734 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.132:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1757 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.02 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.223:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1734 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.151:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1733 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.04 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.143:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1757 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.02 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.21:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1607 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.147:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1611 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.12 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.8:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1629 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
1.10 Mbps
99.6%
1 h fa
185.162.231.249:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1576 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.14 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.28:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1562 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.15 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.233:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1536 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.17 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.25:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1529 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.18 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.190:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1527 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.18 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.199:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1528 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.18 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.98:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1556 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.16 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.101:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1551 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
1.16 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.108:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1550 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.16 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.239:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1533 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
1.17 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.32:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1531 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.18 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.200:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1528 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
1.18 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.170.166.69:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 1571 ms		19
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
1.15 Mbps
100.0%
1 h fa
134.209.29.120:3128
DigitalOcean, LLC· 655 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · Slough
2.75 Mbps
46.6%
1 h fa
45.131.5.243:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2092 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
860 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.93:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2107 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
854 Kbps
99.6%
1 h fa
45.131.4.59:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2263 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
795 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.69:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2055 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
876 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.245:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2070 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
870 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.73:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2066 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
871 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.5.68:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2063 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
873 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.231.130:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2062 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
873 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.228.37:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2056 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
875 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.7.198:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2049 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
878 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.107:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2042 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
881 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.231:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2036 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
884 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.30.70:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2028 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
888 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
164.38.155.98:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2032 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
886 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.233:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2040 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
882 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.6.65:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2055 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
876 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.55:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2051 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
878 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.12.31.122:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2044 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRomania
881 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.98:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2038 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
883 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.174:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2039 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
883 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.222:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2035 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
885 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.208.68:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2065 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
872 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
164.38.155.27:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2052 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom
877 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.143:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2034 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
885 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.135:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2035 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
885 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.229.18:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2060 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
874 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
45.131.4.67:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2054 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteThe Netherlands
876 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.162.230.151:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2043 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteIsle of Man
881 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
185.238.228.23:80
Cloudflare London, LLC· 2041 ms		16
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteUnited Kingdom · London
882 Kbps
100.0%
1 h fa
207.180.254.198:8080
Contabo GmbH· 5262 ms		14
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
EliteFrance · Lauterbourg
342 Kbps
45.9%
1 h fa
5.255.99.75:1080
The Infrastructure Group· 3227 ms		11
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
EliteThe Netherlands · Dronten
558 Kbps
33.5%
1 h fa
94.247.244.120:3128
JSC ER-Telecom Holding· 8615 ms		3
HTTPHTTPSSOCKS4SOCKS5
TrasparenteRussia · St Petersburg
209 Kbps
18.1%
1 h fa
Visualizzazione 15 di 313

Snapshot del pool proxy inEuropa

La composizione attuale del pool attivo in Europa, suddivisa per protocollo, anonimato, posizione e host.

Composizione del pool

Aggiornato 100 minuti fa· 313 IP attivi in Europa
Per protocollo
HTTP313
HTTPS0
SOCKS46
SOCKS56
Per anonimato
Elite4
Anonimo0
Trasparente309
Non testato0
Per città
London27
Dronten1
Lauterbourg1
Moscow1
Latenza mediana: 1420 msUptime medio: 99%Proxy più veloce: 655 ms

Principali provider di hosting

Host attualmente presenti nel pool attivo di Europa
1Cloudflare London30698%
2Contabo10%
3DigitalOcean10%
4Inetcom Carrier10%
5JSC ER-Telecom10%
6Korbank S. A10%

Proxy premium per carichi di lavoroprofessionali

Subnet e ASN di proprietà FineProxy. Pagate per IP, non per gigabyte. Attivazione immediata e garanzia di rimborso entro 24 ore.

  • 99.97% richieste riuscite verso il target in ogni posizione
  • Fino a 500 Mbps per ogni IP
  • Protocolli supportati: HTTP, HTTPS endpoint, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, UDP
Vedi prezzi →
Risultati su 1.000 richieste

Tasso di risposta riuscita in un tipico processo di scraping: proxy della tabella precedente rispetto al pool premium FineProxy.

Gratis
50%
500 / 1000
FineProxy
99.7%
997 / 1000

Gratis o FineProxy — Confrontotrasparente

Confronto diretto tra il pool attivo riportato sopra e l’offerta premium FineProxy. I dati nella colonna «Gratis» provengono direttamente dallo snapshot live.

ParametroProxy gratuiti in Europa GRATISFineProxy Premium PREMIUM
Dimensione del pool313IP (attivi)85,000+IP in oltre 30 località
Uptime medio99%99.97%SLA
Tasso di risposta riuscita(ogni 1.000 richieste)~50%(500 / 1000)99.7%(997 / 1000)
Latenza mediana1420ms< 30 ms
Throughput per IP< 2 Mbps (condiviso)fino a 500 Mbps
Connessioni simultanee1–5 (spesso bloccate)da 1.500 (dipende dal piano)
Protocolli supportatiHTTP, SOCKS4, SOCKS5HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS4, SOCKS5, UDP
Garanzia di anonimatoMisto: Elite, TrasparenteSolo elite — nessuna fuga di IP / DNS
Tipo di IPDatacenter pubblico + residential trasparenteDatacenter, ASN e subnet di proprietà
Autenticazione× Nessuna — utilizzabile da chiunque✓ Allowlist IP + login/password
Sticky session× No✓ Fino a 15 min (piani rotating)
Regole di rotazione IPOgni ora (ruota l’intera lista)IP stabili — aggiornamento su richiesta (ogni 8 giorni)
Rischio di blocco dal sito targetAlto — gli IP sono pubblici e spesso usati impropriamenteBasso — reputazione pulita e subnet di proprietà
Rischio di MITM dannosoPossibile — i proxy aperti possono intercettare il traffico✓ Nessuno — infrastruttura dedicata
AssistenzaNessunaChat live 24/7, email e ticket con gli ingegneri
Log e conformitàNessunoLog, fatture e contratti (B2B)
Ideale perTest una tantum, apprendimento, script personaliScraping, ad verification, SEO, SMM, ricerche di mercato, sneaker bot
Costo$0da $0,07 per IP / mese

Attualmente il Europa pool gratuito contiene 313 IP funzionanti distribuiti principalmente tra London e Dronten, ospitati da Cloudflare London e Contabo. La latenza mediana è di circa 1420 ms e l’uptime nell’ultima ora è 99%. È sufficiente per un test rapido o uno script una tantum, ma nell’ultimo benchmark orario solo ~50% delle tipiche richieste di scraping ha avuto successo. La percentuale continua a diminuire ogni ora e di solito scende sotto il 10% entro 24 ore, perché questi IP gratuiti smettono rapidamente di funzionare.

Utilizzate la lista gratuita se

state imparando come funzionano i proxy, eseguite controlli manuali una tantum o testate un singolo endpoint per cui sono accettabili 5–10 tentativi.

Utilizzate FineProxy Premium se

eseguite scraping continuo, monitorate le SERP, gestite campagne pubblicitarie o qualsiasi workload di produzione che non tollera un tasso di errore superiore al 5%.

Configura i proxy per 48 oreVedi prezzi →
Con quale frequenza viene aggiornata la lista gratuita di proxy in Europa?

Ricostruiamo e convalidiamo il pool pubblico ogni 15 minuti. La disponibilità può cambiare tra un controllo e l’altro perché questi server sono gestiti da terzi indipendenti.

Cosa accade quando nessun proxy in Europa è online?

La pagina resta disponibile e continua a controllare il pool sorgente. Non appena appare un proxy funzionante, viene aggiunto automaticamente; la pagina non viene mai creata o rimossa in base a un conteggio temporaneo.

Per cosa posso utilizzare i proxy gratuiti in Europa?

I proxy pubblici sono adatti a test temporanei, ricerche pubbliche una tantum e verifica delle risposte localizzate. Non inviate password, dati di pagamento o altre informazioni sensibili tramite un server pubblico sconosciuto.

Quando è preferibile utilizzare un pool proxy gestito?

Utilizzate un pool gestito per automazione, sessioni autenticate, traffico continuativo o qualsiasi workflow che richieda uptime prevedibile, assistenza e infrastruttura controllata. Confrontate le configurazioni disponibili nella pagina dei prezzi.

Proxy gratuiti in altriPaesi

Scegliete la pagina permanente di un altro Paese. Il numero di proxy nel pool viene aggiornato a ogni aggiornamento del sito.

Prestazioni premium, verificate dai clienti.

Quattro recensioni pertinenti dal nostro pool verificato, collegate alle fonti originali.

2011fornitura di proxy dal

Velocità sotto carico

Proxy veloci; all'inizio erano un po' instabili, con qualche problema di latenza dei pacchetti e simili, ma tutto è stato risolto rapidamente. Prenderei in considerazione il rinnovo, anche perché è previsto uno sconto per questo e per casi d'uso simili, come lo scraping e altro.

Binasol V.Trustpilot, Quest’annoTradotto dall’ingleseFonte

Gestire una piattaforma di e-commerce richiede un'analisi continua del mercato e FineProxy è stato determinante per ottimizzare le nostre attività. Ci permette di estrarre i dati dei concorrenti senza essere bloccati. La velocità presenta qualche incostanza, ma nel quadro generale è un problema minore.

Lee Min-soo, South KoreaPiattaforma interna FineProxyTradotto dall’ingleseFonte

Assistenza

Uso FineProxy da diversi mesi e il servizio mi ha colpito molto. I server proxy sono veloci, affidabili e offrono un'eccellente copertura in numerosi Paesi. Il team di assistenza risponde prontamente ed è disponibile. Ottimo rapporto qualità-prezzo: lo consiglio vivamente a chiunque abbia bisogno di servizi proxy.

AntonSaasHub, Quest’annoTradotto dall’ingleseFonte

Uso FineProxy da alcune settimane e ne sono davvero colpito. I proxy sono veloci, stabili e facili da integrare nei miei strumenti. Li utilizzo soprattutto per gestire più account e per lo scraping: finora nessun blocco o rallentamento. L'assistenza ha risposto rapidamente quando ho avuto una domanda sulla configurazione. Anche i prezzi sono equi, soprattutto considerando la qualità. È senz'altro uno dei fornitori di proxy più affidabili disponibili.

KendrikDieg, L’anno scorsoTradotto dall’ingleseFonte

Le recensioni sono riportate per intero. Quando un cliente ha sollevato un punto a cui potevamo rispondere, mostriamo anche la nostra risposta dalla piattaforma originale.

Tutte le recensioni dei clienti