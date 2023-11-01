For customers of other proxy providers
Already buying proxies elsewhere? Pay 25% less with FineProxy.
Send us a screenshot of your active service and a paid invoice. We will prepare a comparable FineProxy configuration for 25% less. The matched price remains available at renewal while the configuration stays unchanged.
Two screenshots. One clear offer.
- 01
Show your active service
Send a screenshot of the plan showing proxy type, location, IP quantity, included traffic, and concurrent connections.
- 02
Confirm the current price
Attach a paid invoice for that service. You may hide personal and payment details; we only need the service, amount, and billing period.
- 03
Receive your FineProxy quote
We calculate a comparable configuration at 25% below the verified price for the same billing period.
More than the number on the invoice.
A low-priced plan with strict limitations is not the same service. We compare the parameters that directly affect the configuration and its cost.
- Proxy type, location, and IP quantity
We compare the core configuration, not just the plan name.
- Bandwidth allowance
We check included traffic and any overage conditions.
- Concurrent connections
We account for the actual load supported by the service.
- Price and billing period
We compare the amount actually paid over the same service period.
Send us your current terms.
Email the two screenshots to our support team. If anything is missing, a specialist will ask only for the details needed to complete the comparison.Do not send passwords, card numbers, or other secrets. Personal and payment details may be covered before you attach the files.
Include both attachments
- A screenshot of the active plan with its type, location, IP quantity, traffic, and concurrent connections visible.
- A paid invoice showing the service, amount paid, and billing period.
Our team will manually review the request and reply to the email address you use.
Price matching, explained.
What needs to be visible in the screenshots?
The proxy type and location, IP quantity, traffic allowance, concurrent connections, amount paid, and service period must be visible.
Can I hide personal information?
Yes. We do not need passwords, full addresses, card numbers, or other sensitive details. Leave only the service parameters and payment information required for comparison.
What does a comparable configuration mean?
FineProxy will offer the same proxy type and location, no fewer IP addresses, and bandwidth and connection conditions that are no worse than the verified service.
Will the matched price remain at renewal?
Yes, while the service configuration remains unchanged. The special price already includes the 25% reduction, so no other discount is added on top of it.
What if there is no exact equivalent?
A specialist will propose the closest available configuration and clearly explain any differences. No service is ordered without your approval.