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Top 10 Countries with the Most Registered IP Addresses and Global ISP Allocation

Explore the digital universe and discover the top 10 countries with the most registered IP addresses. Learn about global ISP allocation and its implications for worldwide connectivity.

PublishedJune 6, 2023
Reading time3 min
In this article 1 sections
  1. FAQ
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Internet Protocol (IP) addresses are unique numerical identifiers assigned to each device on a computer network. Serving two key functions, they identify the host or network interface and provide the host’s location within the network. In the context of global connectivity, the number of registered IP addresses in a country signals its level of internet usage, digital infrastructure, and technological advancement. As such, they are critical to understanding the global digital economy.

IP address allocation and registration are coordinated by five Regional Internet Registries (RIRs). These are:

  1. American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN)
  2. Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC)
  3. Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC)
  4. Latin American and Caribbean Network Information Centre (LACNIC)
  5. African Network Information Center (AFRINIC)

These organizations manage IP address space distribution within their respective regions.

The data below presents the top 10 countries with the most registered IP addresses as of 2023:

CountryNumber of Registered IP Addresses
United States1,541,605,760
China330,321,408
Japan202,183,168
Germany188,132,104
United Kingdom123,500,144
South Korea112,239,104
France95,078,032
Canada79,989,760
Italy50,999,712
Brazil48,572,160

The following data provides insights into the global distribution and utilization of IPv6 addresses, the most recent version of Internet Protocol, as of September 2022:

RegionArea CoveredIPv6 Addresses AllocatedAvailableReservedUtilized
AFRINICAfrica1,049,0881,016,84622,3829,860
APNICSouthern Asia and Oceania1,066,993838,810129,48598,698
ARINNorth America2,099,7121,393,318636,34470,050
LACNICCentral and South America1,048,934994,46538,47115,998
RIPE NCCEurope and North/Central Asia, including the Middle East2,131,964843,7721,117,609170,583

A closer look at the data reveals key trends and implications. The significant number of registered IP addresses in the United States, China, and Japan emphasizes their strong positions in the digital economy. On the other hand, the ISP allocation data shows a broader view of global connectivity, highlighting potential areas of digital expansion and growth.

FAQ#

How does the number of registered IP addresses reflect a country’s digital standing?

The number of registered IP addresses indicates the extent of internet usage, technological advancement, and digital infrastructure. It also hints at the country’s digital economic strength.

Which organizations handle IP address allocation?

Five Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) are responsible for the allocation of IP address space in their respective regions.

How dynamic are these rankings and allocations?

These rankings and allocations can change due to several factors, such as digital infrastructure development, population changes, and shifts in technology usage.

What can a country do to acquire more IP addresses?

Countries can acquire more IP addresses by enhancing their digital infrastructure and increasing internet usage. The respective Regional Internet Registry also plays a role in IP address allocation.

Is every device assigned a unique IP address?

Each device connected to the internet is assigned a unique IP address for identification and location addressing.

What means IP Utilized?

“IP Utilized” refers to the number of IP addresses that are actively being used by devices or allocated to end users within a given network or region.
In the context of the provided data, this indicates how many IPv6 addresses are currently being used in each region. This can serve as a measure of how well a region is adopting IPv6, the most recent version of the Internet Protocol, as well as a broad indicator of internet activity within the region.
In other words, an IP address would be considered “utilized” when it is assigned to a device and that device is connected to the network. The extent to which a region’s allocated IP addresses are utilized can reflect various factors, including the size and activity of its online population, the development of its digital infrastructure, and its general level of technological advancement.