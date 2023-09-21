Sending HTTP headers with cURL is a fundamental skill for anyone working with APIs or web services. HTTP headers convey essential information about your request, such as content type, authorization, and more. cURL, a powerful command-line tool for making HTTP requests, allows you to customize and send these headers effortlessly. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of sending HTTP headers using cURL, complete with a variety of practical examples.

Before we dive into examples, make sure you have cURL installed on your system. You can check if it’s installed by running:

curl --version

If it’s not installed, you can download it from the official cURL website.

Basic cURL Syntax#

The basic syntax for sending an HTTP request with cURL is:

curl [options] [URL]

To include HTTP headers in your request, you can use the -H or —header option followed by the header information.

Example 1: Sending a GET Request with Custom Headers#

Let’s start with a simple GET request to a hypothetical API, including a custom header. Suppose you want to include an “Authorization” header with your API key.

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" https://api.example.com/resource

Replace YOUR_API_KEY with your actual API key.

Example 2: Sending a POST Request with JSON Data#

In this example, we’ll send a POST request with a JSON payload and a custom content type header.

curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"name": "John", "email": "john@example.com"}' https://api.example.com/users

This command specifies the request method as POST (-X POST), sets the content type to JSON (-H “Content-Type: application/json”), and includes the JSON data with -d.

Example 3: Setting Multiple Headers#

You can include multiple headers in a single cURL request. Here, we’re sending a request with both “Authorization” and “User-Agent” headers.

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" -H "User-Agent: MyClient/1.0" https://api.example.com/resource

Example 4: Sending Cookies#

To send cookies with your request, use the -b or —cookie option followed by the cookie data.

curl -b "session=12345; preferences=darkmode" https://api.example.com/dashboard

This example sends two cookies: “session” and “preferences.”

Example 5: Following Redirects#

By default, cURL doesn’t follow HTTP redirects. To enable redirect following, use the -L or —location option.

curl -L https://example.com

This command will follow any redirects and display the final page content.

Example 6: Sending Custom User-Agent#

You can set a custom User-Agent header to identify your request.

curl -H "User-Agent: MyCustomApp/1.0" https://api.example.com/resource

Custom User-Agent headers are useful when interacting with APIs that require specific user agents.

Example 7: Sending Request Headers Without Data#

If you need to send a header without a request body, you can use the -I or —head option.

curl -I https://api.example.com/resource

This command sends a HEAD request, which fetches only the headers and not the actual content.

Example 8: Sending Basic Authentication#

To send HTTP Basic Authentication credentials, you can include an “Authorization” header with your username and password encoded in Base64.

curl -H "Authorization: Basic BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS" https://api.example.com/resource

Replace BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS with your Base64-encoded username and password (e.g., username:password).

Example 9: Debugging and Verbose Mode#

When troubleshooting issues or inspecting the HTTP request and response, you can use cURL’s verbose mode with the -v or —verbose option.

curl -v https://api.example.com/resource

This will display detailed information about the request and response, including headers.

Sending HTTP headers with cURL is a crucial skill for working with web services and APIs. With the examples provided in this guide, you can customize your requests, handle authentication, send cookies, and more. As you become familiar with cURL’s capabilities, you’ll be well-equipped to interact with various web services effectively.